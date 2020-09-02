Advertisement

Bismarck Public Schools to offer meals at no cost to students

Bismarck Public Schools
Bismarck Public Schools(KFYR-TV)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools announced Wednesday that they will serve meals to students at no cost to them.

The district says the meals are being funded by the USDA and start Sept. 8 and go through Dec. 31, 2020, or until federal funding runs out.

BPS says this includes all students, no matter their income level or if they are in the classroom or taking part in distance learning.

For more information visit: https://www.bismarckschools.org/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=18&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=9937&PageID=1

