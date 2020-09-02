Berry Acres corn maze features Trinity Health logo

MINOT, N.D. – As the temperatures begin to drop, leaves begin to fall, all showing the signs that autumn is here.

Fall festivities including pumpkin picking and corn mazes begin to open their doors.

Pumpkin patches and corn mazes are a staple of the fall season. Berry Acres, a Minot pumpkin patch, is kicking off their season in the upcoming weeks.

“It’s nice just to see the kids come out you know. They see all the bales that are painted. They like taking pictures with the characters going down the slides, just doing all the activities,” said Berry Acres Wwner Calvin Berry.

As with most businesses, the pumpkin patch has had to make some adjustments due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“This year we do have more stuff that we have in place. More hand washing stations. We spread out activities further apart. We put in more slides. We added another hay wagon to spread out there too. We put a lot of things in place this year just to be open,” said Berry.

The main attraction at the pumpkin patch is the eight-acre corn maze. This year it features something extra special.

This trail right is going to take you on a 20-minute to an hour-long adventure through this maze, which features the Trinity Health logo which can be seen from above.

While the logo fits in with the current health crisis, Berry said it was just a coincidence.

“We have worked with them a couple of years now, as far as getting it sponsored through them, and this year it just kind of worked out on their half too. So, we were happy to have them put their logo in their maze,” said Berry.

He said the pumpkin patch is a great way to get out and be with friends and family in a safe, outdoor environment.

Berry Acres will start welcoming guests Sept. 12 and will be open until the end of October. This year they have picked more than 50,000 pumpkins, squash, and gourds.

