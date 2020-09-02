Advertisement

Berry Acres corn maze features Trinity Health logo

Berry Acres corn maze features Trinity Health logo
Berry Acres corn maze features Trinity Health logo(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – As the temperatures begin to drop, leaves begin to fall, all showing the signs that autumn is here.

Fall festivities including pumpkin picking and corn mazes begin to open their doors.

Pumpkin patches and corn mazes are a staple of the fall season. Berry Acres, a Minot pumpkin patch, is kicking off their season in the upcoming weeks.

“It’s nice just to see the kids come out you know. They see all the bales that are painted. They like taking pictures with the characters going down the slides, just doing all the activities,” said Berry Acres Wwner Calvin Berry.

As with most businesses, the pumpkin patch has had to make some adjustments due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“This year we do have more stuff that we have in place. More hand washing stations. We spread out activities further apart. We put in more slides. We added another hay wagon to spread out there too. We put a lot of things in place this year just to be open,” said Berry.

The main attraction at the pumpkin patch is the eight-acre corn maze. This year it features something extra special.

This trail right is going to take you on a 20-minute to an hour-long adventure through this maze, which features the Trinity Health logo which can be seen from above.

While the logo fits in with the current health crisis, Berry said it was just a coincidence.

“We have worked with them a couple of years now, as far as getting it sponsored through them, and this year it just kind of worked out on their half too. So, we were happy to have them put their logo in their maze,” said Berry.

He said the pumpkin patch is a great way to get out and be with friends and family in a safe, outdoor environment.

Berry Acres will start welcoming guests Sept. 12 and will be open until the end of October. This year they have picked more than 50,000 pumpkins, squash, and gourds.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Doctors prepare for flu season amid COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The 2020 cold and flu season will be the first of its kind, lining up with the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Minot Park Board surveys public on community activities

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
Minot residents want more indoor activities as the temperature drops, according to a survey from the Minot Park Board.

News

Group of Minot Public School parents pushing to allow locker use

Updated: 14 minutes ago
A growing number of parents of Minot Public Schools students are crying foul over one particular part of the district’s reintegration plan.

News

Closer look at impending bankruptcy filing for parent of Dakota Square, Kirkwood Malls

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
Leadership with CBL Properties, the parent company of the Dakota Square Mall in Minot and the Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck, said they expect to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

Cameras seized at Portal Port of Entry

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday that officers seized counterfeit cameras attempting to make their way into the Portal Port of Entry.

Latest News

News

Active shooter drill held at Williston’s airport

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
An active shooter drill was conducted for the first time at the Williston Basin International Airport.

News

Minot Public Schools students to receive free breakfast, lunch through end of 2020

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Minot Public Schools students will receive a free breakfast and lunch daily through Dec. 31, 2020, according to the district’s Nutrition Services Director Ivy Thorson.

News

Mandan Public Schools announces meals at no cost for students

Updated: 1 hour ago
All Mandan public in-person students will receive a will receive breakfast and lunch at no cost to them effective immediately, according to Mandan Public Schools.

News

Minot Police address 2020 homicide rate

Updated: 1 hours ago
Murder rates in Minot are the highest they have been in more than 20 years.

News

Pandemic making it hard for Heaven’s Helpers to find volunteers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Volunteers at Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe have been serving the hungry in Bismarck for years.