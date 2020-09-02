Advertisement

Annual Sauerkraut Day in Wishek cancelled

Annual Sauerkraut Day in Wishek
Annual Sauerkraut Day in Wishek(Wishek Association of Commerce)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WISHEK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Wishek Association of Commerce board members said they made to difficult decision to cancel the annual event set to take place on Oct. 14.

They said it wouldn’t be possible to adhere to the North Dakota Department of Health’s guidelines for large events.

Board members said Sauerkraut Day festivities have gone on amidst blizzards and even the Great Depression.

Although the official festivities won’t happen, they’re still looking at ways to keep the tradition alive and do so at a safe social distance.

