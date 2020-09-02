Advertisement

Active shooter drill held at Williston’s airport

By Aleisa Tanner
Published: Sep. 2, 2020
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - An active shooter drill was conducted for the first time at the Williston Basin International Airport. Law enforcement, TSA representatives, and airport staff went through a life-like scenario to prepare for what a shooting could be like in the new airport facility.

The drill began when a person posing as an active shooter shot blanks while at the TSA checkpoint, and every staff member calmly left the scene. The shooter walked to the entrances and fired his gun before being taken down by a police officer with a fake rifle and plastic bullets.

“The intent of this exercise was to allow the people who work at our facility day in and day out have the opportunity to experience what live gunfire sounds like in our facility,” said City of Williston Airport Director Anthony Dudas.

Williston’s airport will likely do these trainings bi-annually, getting increasingly more involved. Numerous mass shootings take place in the U.S. every year, and though it’s not likely you’ll ever experience one, it’s important to know what to do.

“It’s an easy thing to say remain as calm as possible, but also getting out, concealing yourself, hiding, or fighting. There’s lots of different things, and what you’re comfortable in doing,” said Williston Police Department Sgt. Detective Danielle Hendricks.

The TSA representative noted that it’s important for people to not approach law enforcement unless asked when a real shooting takes place, as they are in high alert.

Airports are required to do active emergency drills at least once every three years. Those trainings can include situations like bomb-threats, active shooters, aircraft incidents, or natural disasters.

