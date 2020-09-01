Western North Dakota Red Flag Warning

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Western North Dakota that includes burn bans.

The weather service said conditions, such as high wind speeds, can create an environment where fires quickly spread. The warning is in effect until 8 p.m. tonight.

Aubrey Davis with the North Dakota Forest Service said fire safety is always important but it’s a good idea to be extra careful.

“Today, in particular, postpone all outdoor burning and, if you work in agriculture, make sure to take extra caution and work for sparks as you do your work.”

For a map of burn bans currently in effect visit https://www.ndresponse.gov/burn-ban-restrictions-fire-danger-maps

