Advertisement

Western North Dakota Red Flag Warning

North Dakota Forest Service
North Dakota Forest Service(KFYR-TV)
By Robb Vedvick
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Western North Dakota that includes burn bans. 

The weather service said conditions, such as high wind speeds, can create an environment where fires quickly spread. The warning is in effect until 8 p.m. tonight.

Aubrey Davis with the North Dakota Forest Service said fire safety is always important but it’s a good idea to be extra careful.

“Today, in particular, postpone all outdoor burning and, if you work in agriculture, make sure to take extra caution and work for sparks as you do your work.”

For a map of burn bans currently in effect visit https://www.ndresponse.gov/burn-ban-restrictions-fire-danger-maps

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mobridge mother accused of driving onto train bridge with baby in car

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
Mobridge Police say a mother was arrested after they found her and her baby on the train bridge over the Missouri River near Lake Oahe.

News

Deadline for Minot to use NDR funds

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Minot is inching closer to the deadline to spend the National Disaster resilience funding.

News

County bid to purchase burned Minot apartment complex rejected

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The remains of a burned apartment complex in Minot will remain standing for the moment, after the owners rejected Ward County’s bid on the property.

News

Over 400 students enrolled in Dickinson Public School’s distance learning platform

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Over 400 students are registered for Dickinson Public School’s distance learning platform, despite the district returning in the hybrid model of instruction.

Latest News

News

Cleanup continues of train derailment near Wabek

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski and Faith Hatton
Eighteen cars of a Canadian Pacific mixed freight train left the tracks west of Wabek on Aug. 22, according to a spokesperson for the company.

News

Mott native shares story of surviving Hurricane Laura

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
It’s been five days since Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana, destroying homes and businesses.

News

Democratic-NPL’s replacement for Insurance Commissioner must fight to make the ballot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
A new Democratic-NPL candidate for Insurance Commissioner has been chosen, but whether or not he’ll end up on the general election ballot is still undecided.

News

U.S. Energy Secretary talks nuclear modernization at Minot Air Force Base

Updated: 4 hours ago
U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette met with Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., along with Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., during a tour of Minot Air Force Base Tuesday.

VOD Recording

Kids react to their first day back at school

Updated: 5 hours ago
Night Report at Ten

News

Bismarck man and his dog making a splash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
A Bismarck man and his dog are headed to Ohio this week to compete in an elite Dock Dogs competition.