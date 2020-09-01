U.S. Energy Secretary talks nuclear modernization at Minot Air Force Base

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE - U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette met with Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., along with Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., during a tour of Minot Air Force Base Tuesday.

The secretary and North Dakota’s leaders discussed the base’s nuclear capabilities and the future for modernization of the nuclear triad.

Inside a B-52 Bomber mechanical hanger, airmen showed the secretary an aircraft, and even took him inside.

The secretary is participating in a series of energy roundtables on coal, oil, and natural gas at the Grand Hotel in Minot Tuesday afternoon.

