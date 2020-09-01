Advertisement

U.S. Energy Secretary talks nuclear modernization at Minot Air Force Base
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE - U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette met with Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., along with Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., during a tour of Minot Air Force Base Tuesday.

The secretary and North Dakota’s leaders discussed the base’s nuclear capabilities and the future for modernization of the nuclear triad.

Inside a B-52 Bomber mechanical hanger, airmen showed the secretary an aircraft, and even took him inside.

The secretary is participating in a series of energy roundtables on coal, oil, and natural gas at the Grand Hotel in Minot Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll have more coverage of the secretary’s visit on the Evening Report on KMOT.

