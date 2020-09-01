Advertisement

Tuesday: 191 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

ND COVID-19
ND COVID-19(KFYR-TV)
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

2,493 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

473,705 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

191 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

12,000 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

7.66% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,245 – Total Active Cases

-133 Individuals from yesterday

171 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

9,610 – Total recovered since pandemic began

62 – Currently Hospitalized

- 8 individuals from yesterday

2 – New Deaths*** (145 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County – 1
  • Benson County – 4
  • Bowman County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 30
  • Cass County – 20
  • Cavalier County – 1
  • Dickey County – 1
  • Dunn County – 1
  • Eddy County – 1
  • Foster County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 19
  • Hettinger County – 3
  • McHenry County - 3
  • McKenzie County - 2
  • McLean County – 3
  • Mercer County - 1
  • Morton County – 12
  • Pembina County - 1
  • Rolette County – 1
  • Sargent County – 1
  • Stark County – 50
  • Steele County - 1
  • Stutsman County – 2
  • Towner County – 1
  • Walsh County – 4
  • Ward County - 13
  • Williams County – 13

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. **** The daily numbers are the actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

