Souris Basin Planning Council receives pandemic relief funding

MINOT, N.D. – The federal government awarded $400,000 to the Souris Basin Planning Council for pandemic relief projects.

The money is a part of the CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant. The council plans to use the funds to provide additional services including training opportunities for businesses and economic development organizations.

They also plan to use a portion of the grant to offer loans to new businesses opening during the pandemic.

“We really want the loan program to be flexible, have flexible terms and low interest to make it a little easier for a new business starting in the COVID-19 era,” said Souris Basin Planning Council Executive Director Lyndsay Ulrickson.

In total the U.S. Department Of Commerce invested $2.2 million into six councils across North Dakota.

