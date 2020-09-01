Over 400 students enrolled in Dickinson Public School’s distance learning platform

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Over 400 students are registered for Dickinson Public School’s distance learning platform, despite the district returning in the hybrid model of instruction.

Students enrolled in distance learning are asked to stay in that mode of instruction for one grading period before they’re allowed to switch, but once enrolled, if a student decides distance learning isn’t going to work for them they can switch out of it.

Two hundred and six elementary students are enrolled in the distance learning option, 121 in the middle school and 106 at the high school.

“They will absolutely be able to transfer back into the hybrid, you know model and not have to wait that full grading period. That would make no sense to go down that route and then vice versa,” said DPS Superintendent Shon Hocker.

The district will distribute a Chromebook or iPad to all students and they can take their devices home each day.

Grab and go meals will be available to students enrolled in distance learning as well.

