BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you think you love beer wait until you meet our next guest.

Brian Yaeger is a beer writer and cicerone. We’ll learn just what that means in a minute, but first let’s say hello to him and he’s joining us all the way from Santa Barbara, California to talk to us about some of the breweries we have right here in North Dakota.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.