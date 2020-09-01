ND senators prep for Energy Secretary’s visit to Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette is visiting Minot for discussions with North Dakota’s energy resource producers.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., invited Brouillette to the Peace Garden State.

The day starts on Minot Air Force Base to review Nuclear Modernization.

Then the secretary will move to the Grand Hotel to talk to major stakeholders in North Dakota’s coal, oil, and natural gas industries.

Both senators said they hope to see the department work closer with the industry as it recovers.

“Well it’s always a great benefit when cabinet secretaries visit North Dakota. They’re gonna get a dose of common sense before they leave here, and for North Dakotans they get not just the thoughts of the cabinet secretary, they get the ear of the cabinet secretary,” said Cramer.

“We’ll have round tables on both oil and natural gas and our coal fired electric industry to really talk about how the department of energy can support what we’re doing,” said Hoeven.

North Dakota’s oil industry is just starting to recover from the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and the state has been creating more jobs by plugging and reclaiming abandoned wells.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, is also expected to welcome Brouillette during his time on Minot Air Force Base.

