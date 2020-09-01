Mott native shares story of surviving Hurricane Laura

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been five days since Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana, destroying homes and businesses.

One man with North Dakota roots says the category four hurricane was nothing like the winter storms he endured as a kid.

Jeffrey Peterson grew up in Mott before moving to Louisiana and settling down in Sulpher, a suburb of Lake Charles.

On Thursday, Peterson watched the eye of Hurricane Laura go directly over this home, and destroy parts of his business. According to the World Meteorological Organization, Hurricane Laura was the strongest storm ever recorded in the state of Louisiana.

“When you have winds that high, it reminded me of when we had some of the blizzards during the winter time,” said Peterson.

Blown off shingles, and a broken fence lay in the Peterson’s backyard.

“The eye of the hurricane came over the house, I mean, it went from 100 mph down to about nothing within about 10 minutes,” said Peterson.

At his family-owned business, a metal building frame lays in pieces.

“It literally looks like someone went through with a can opener and pealed back our metal awning,” said Peterson.

Its doors will remain closed for months.

“I’m not going to be doing that for a while. I’m shut down for a long time,” said Peterson.

As he walks his neighborhood and surveys the damage, he can’t help but feel lucky.

“It was only by God’s intervention that we didn’t have any major damage and we’re just fortunate that he shielded us for whatever reasons,” said Peterson.

In the middle of picking up the pieces of his own life, Peterson is dedicating time to others.

“Once we get our area livable,, now were starting to reach out and give to the people that aren’t as fortunate enough as we are,” said Peterson.

As of now, Peterson says the area will be without electricity for another four to eight weeks. Peterson says many of the gas stations and grocery stores have since reopened, but supplies are limited and lines are long. He also said one of the biggest threat is looters, who are coming into town and attempting to steal items from damaged homes.

Peterson says the state is in need of carpenters and contractors who are willing to help the cities restore its infrastructure.

