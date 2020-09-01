Advertisement

Mott native shares story of surviving Hurricane Laura

Damage from Hurricane Laura.
Damage from Hurricane Laura.(Jeffrey Peterson)
By Julie Martin
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been five days since Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana, destroying homes and businesses.

One man with North Dakota roots says the category four hurricane was nothing like the winter storms he endured as a kid.

Jeffrey Peterson grew up in Mott before moving to Louisiana and settling down in Sulpher, a suburb of Lake Charles.

On Thursday, Peterson watched the eye of Hurricane Laura go directly over this home, and destroy parts of his business. According to the World Meteorological Organization, Hurricane Laura was the strongest storm ever recorded in the state of Louisiana.

“When you have winds that high, it reminded me of when we had some of the blizzards during the winter time,” said Peterson.

Blown off shingles, and a broken fence lay in the Peterson’s backyard.

“The eye of the hurricane came over the house, I mean, it went from 100 mph down to about nothing within about 10 minutes,” said Peterson.  

At his family-owned business, a metal building frame lays in pieces.

“It literally looks like someone went through with a can opener and pealed back our metal awning,” said Peterson.

Its doors will remain closed for months.

“I’m not going to be doing that for a while. I’m shut down for a long time,” said Peterson.

As he walks his neighborhood and surveys the damage, he can’t help but feel lucky.

“It was only by God’s intervention that we didn’t have any major damage and we’re just fortunate that he shielded us for whatever reasons,” said Peterson.

In the middle of picking up the pieces of his own life, Peterson is dedicating time to others.

“Once we get our area livable,, now were starting to reach out and give to the people that aren’t as fortunate enough as we are,” said Peterson.

As of now, Peterson says the area will be without electricity for another four to eight weeks. Peterson says many of the gas stations and grocery stores have since reopened, but supplies are limited and lines are long. He also said one of the biggest threat is looters, who are coming into town and attempting to steal items from damaged homes.

Peterson says the state is in need of carpenters and contractors who are willing to help the cities restore its infrastructure.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Democratic-NPL’s replacement for Insurance Commissioner must fight to make the ballot

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
A new Democratic-NPL candidate for Insurance Commissioner has been chosen, but whether or not he’ll end up on the general election ballot is still undecided.

News

U.S. Energy Secretary talks nuclear modernization at Minot Air Force Base

Updated: 1 hours ago
U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette met with Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., along with Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., during a tour of Minot Air Force Base Tuesday.

VOD Recording

Kids react to their first day back at school

Updated: 2 hours ago
Night Report at Ten

News

Bismarck man and his dog making a splash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
A Bismarck man and his dog are headed to Ohio this week to compete in an elite Dock Dogs competition.

Latest News

News

Gluten Free Baking: Caramel Rolls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hope Sisk
We caught up with Bridget Gerhardt for a lesson on baking a tried and true favorite breakfast dish.

News

Smoked Deviled Eggs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Chef Cody Monson from Terra Nomad and Up North Catering stops by the JennAir Kitchen at Advantage Appliance to make smoked deviled eggs.

News

North Dakota Brewery Roadtrip

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
If you think you love beer wait until you meet our next guest.

News

Procedures set for NDSU football game

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Valley News Live
North Dakota State’s home football game scheduled for Oct. 3 against Central Arkansas will be played in front of a reduced crowd along with other measures intended to provide a safe game day environment.

VOD Recording

Gluten Free Baking: Caremel Rolls

Updated: 3 hours ago
North Dakota Today

VOD Recording

Smoked Deviled Eggs

Updated: 3 hours ago
North Dakota Today