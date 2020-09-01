Advertisement

Mobridge mother accused of driving onto train bridge with baby in car

(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KFYR) - Mobridge Police say a mother was arrested after they found her and her baby on the train bridge over the Missouri River near Lake Oahe.

Mobridge Police Chief Shawn Madison says Burlington Northern Railroad workers called the police when they found a vehicle on the tracks Aug. 30 around 7:30 a.m.

Madison says when they arrived at the car they found 30-year-old Christine St. John and her baby near the tracks.

St. John told police she had woken up in the back of the vehicle, passed out, after people she was with had left her.

Officers arrested St. John for DUI and child endangerment.

Police say they handed the baby over to family members.

According to Madison, officers are investigating the possibility of other people being involved.

