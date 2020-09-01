Minot Public Library after school program adapts to the times

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Public Library has opened its after school programs for teens in the city. They offer study groups, games, and other events.

Teens are welcome at the library from 3:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the program. They are required to wear masks and wash their hands when they arrive.

“It’s just fun because you get to meet new people and do new things that you might not have tried out before,” said Olivia Lamtz-Gagne, Ramstad student.

Staff said if even one school near the library moves to hybrid learning they will close the program.

