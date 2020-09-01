Advertisement

Minot Public Library after school program adapts to the times

Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot Public Library has opened its after school programs for teens in the city. They offer study groups, games, and other events.

Teens are welcome at the library from 3:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the program. They are required to wear masks and wash their hands when they arrive.

“It’s just fun because you get to meet new people and do new things that you might not have tried out before,” said Olivia Lamtz-Gagne, Ramstad student.

Staff said if even one school near the library moves to hybrid learning they will close the program.

North Dakota leaders don't agree with CDC's rollback on testing guidelines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Members of the World Health Organization say they’re worried the pandemic is being proliferated by younger people. Even so, the Centers for Disease Control is rolling back testing guidelines for asymptomatic people at the same time students head back to campus.

News

ND senators prep for Energy Secretary's visit to Minot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette is visiting Minot for discussions with North Dakota’s energy resource producers.

