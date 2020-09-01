Advertisement

Laughing Sun Brewing Company set to launch axe-throwing Sept. 14

Laughing Sun Brewing Company is set to launch its new axe-throwing recreation area on Sept. 14.
Laughing Sun Brewing Company is set to launch its new axe-throwing recreation area on Sept. 14.(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Laughing Sun Brewing Company is set to launch its new axe-throwing recreation area on Sept. 14.

This area has been under construction since June.

Over the weekend the company’s Mug Club Members, or reward program members, tested out the new site and the staff decided to make some adjustments before it fully opens to the public.

In the axe-throwing lanes, wood will be placed underneath the padding on the floor in order to reduce the chance of chipping the axe.

The founder of Laughing Sun said it looks like they are going to have to replace the target boards more frequently than expected.

Laughing Sun Brewing Company Founder and Brewmaster Mike Frohlich said, “We’re going to have to replace targets, I wasn’t sure how often we were going to have to do that, but I think it’s probably at a minimum weekly and maybe more depending on how much it gets used.”

