Kids react to their first day back at school

Lincoln Elementary
Lincoln Elementary(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While the pandemic presents some hurdles, teachers and administration say the day was a success.

Lincoln Elementary Teachers and administration say the day went better than they had hoped for. Students say there are definitely some health-safety guidelines they could do without. But, there’s one thing both agree on— they’re happy to be back at school and around those they’ve missed all summer.

Administration says their hard work paid off.

“It has been smooth sailing. It’s been a dream,” said Principal Jill Vallejo.

As kids filled the classrooms, teachers took a sigh of relief.

“I think our preparation, over-planning, making sure we were ready for every problem that could arise had made our day run smoothly,” said Fifth Grade Teacher Kendall Bergrud.

A successful day for staff. But some of the precautions, like mask-wearing and certain restrictions took a toll on the students.

“Sometimes I get dizzy when I do have it on,” said Fifth Grader Cody Conklin.

“I just don’t like that everything’s closed off. We were planning on playing football today and where all the balls are locked up,” said Fifth Grader Kayson Fender.

But, the students are putting their faith in their teachers.

“I mean, they’re trying their hardest because of everything that’s happened with COVID, and they’re just trying their best,” Fender said.

Regardless, both students and faculty agree on one thing.

“Yeah I missed everyone. Even the people who are mean to me. I am just like-- get me back into the real world,” Conklin said.

“When the kids walked in, it brightened our days. That’s what made the difference,” said Bergrud.

They said it was good to be back. The group of kids that didn’t start school Monday will be in the building on Tuesday. Those who were here Monday will be learning online Tuesday.

