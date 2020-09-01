Housing grants awarded for North Dakota tribe

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Just under $4 million in CARES Act funding is going to a pair of tribes in North Dakota through a special block grant program.

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians was awarded more than $2.9 million, and the MHA nation was awarded $900,000 to go towards housing on their reservations.

This a small part of $100 million in grants being awarded to Tribes and Tribal Housing Authorities across the country.

The funding was given by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, through the Office of Native American Programs.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.