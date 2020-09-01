Advertisement

Gluten Free Baking: Caramel Rolls

By Hope Sisk
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You met Bridget Gerhardt on our program before, the owner of Bridget’s Room and an expert in home renovation and design. As Hope Sisk was working with her on future home makeover segments she discovered another passion and true talent of hers, gluten free cooking.

Since Bridget’s son was diagnosed with Celiac Disease her family has been challenged to learn how to prepare foods the whole family can enjoy. She’s learned so much in that experience she wanted to share her tips and tricks to make gluten free and accessible option for your family to accomplish in the kitchen.

We caught up with her for a lesson on baking a tried and true favorite breakfast dish.

Bridget’s Gluten-Free Caramel Rolls

Mixture #1: Gluten-Free All-Purpose Flour

6 cups White rice flour

3 1/4 cups Sorghum flour

1 3/4 cups Tapioca flour or starch

1 1/4 cups Potato starch

1/4 cup Xantham gum or ground psyllium husk

Whisk together and keep lidded.

Mixture #2: Dough

Whisk together:

1 tablespoon granulated yeast

2 1/2 cups lukewarm water

1/2 cup honey or agave syrup

Combine yeast mixture in stand mixer with:

6 cups Mixture #1 Gluten-Free Flour

1 to 1 1/2 tablespoons Himalayan Pink Sea salt

4 beaten eggs

1/2 cup melted butter

Dough can be transferred to an oiled bowl and stored in the refrigerator or rolled out for cinnamon rolls.

Assembling cinnamon rolls:

Roll out dough using Gluten-Free All-Purpose Flour Mixture. Spread melted butter across surface. Sprinkle top with brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Carefully roll into log. Slice rolls using floss method. Lay out in cooking pan. Sprinkle top with brown sugar and fill in with heavy cream. Bake for about an hour.

