Advertisement

Feds want deal with North Dakota over pipeline protest costs

Dakota Access Pipeline pipes
Dakota Access Pipeline pipes(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Army Corps of Engineers is recommending that the federal government negotiate a settlement with North Dakota for more than $38 million that the state spent policing protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, the Department of the Army is asking the Department of Justice to enter into settlement negotiations with the state “to avoid protracted and costly litigation, particularly in light of the harm that occurred in this case.”

The request comes following U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Traynor’s decision last month to deny the federal government’s motion to dismiss North Dakota’s lawsuit seeking to recover more than $38 million in damages the state claimed from the monthslong pipeline protests almost four years ago.

“I request that you consider engaging in settlement discussions with North Dakota to determine whether a reasonable resolution is within reach” Army Under Secretary James McPherson wrote in his letter to Acting Assistant Attorney General Ethan Davis.

North Dakota Republican U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer called the recommendation “very significant” and the right thing to do for the federal government.

“North Dakota assumed all costs including the cleanup of actions facilitated by the Corps of Engineers,” Cramer said Tuesday. The state “has one thing in mind and that is to make us whole. We don’t go away on these things like everybody else.”

The $3.8 billion pipeline has been moving oil from the Dakotas through Iowa to Illinois for more than three years. Thousands of opponents gathered in southern North Dakota in 2016 and early 2017, camping on federal land and often clashing with police. Hundreds were arrested over six months.

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has long argued that the Corps allowed and sometimes encouraged protesters to illegally camp without a federal permit. The Corps has said protesters weren’t evicted due to free speech reasons.

Traynor, who is based in Bismarck, ruled last month the Corps failed to comply with its own mandatory permitting process.

“As a result, there was no limitation on the gathering and no bond available to clean up the spoiled environment that was left,” his ruling said.

Stenehjem said he had an appointment to speak with federal lawyers by telephone on Tuesday.

“We have made our demands,” Stenehjem said. “I hope they are willing to negotiate in good faith. If not, we will prepare for trial.”

Stenehjem said North Dakota has a strong case and holds the upper hand in negotiations now with the federal judge’s ruling last month.

“I wouldn’t trade legal positions with the Corps,” Stenehjem said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Procedures set for NDSU football game

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Valley News Live
North Dakota State’s home football game scheduled for Oct. 3 against Central Arkansas will be played in front of a reduced crowd along with other measures intended to provide a safe game day environment.

VOD Recording

North Dakota Brewery Roadtrip

Updated: 29 minutes ago
North Dakota Today

News

Tuesday: 191 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Test Results

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

Latest News

News

Kids react to their first day back at school

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
While the pandemic presents some hurdles, teachers and administration say the day was a success.

News

Man arrested for DUI while operating combine near Berthold

Updated: 14 hours ago
Police said they arrested a 45-year-old man from Washington on a charge of DUI after a combine he was operating rolled west of Berthold Monday.

News

Charges filed in domestic incident, assault on state trooper

Updated: 14 hours ago
State prosecutors have filed a series of charges including attempted murder against a 19-year-old Velva man on accusations he assaulted a woman and later attacked a North Dakota State Trooper.

VOD Recording

ND senators prep for Energy Secretary’s visit to Minot

Updated: 16 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

Sawyer school administrators discuss return to distance learning amid COVID cases

Updated: 16 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

News

North Dakota leaders don’t agree with CDC’s rollback on testing guidelines

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Members of the World Health Organization say they’re worried the pandemic is being proliferated by younger people. Even so, the Centers for Disease Control is rolling back testing guidelines for asymptomatic people at the same time students head back to campus.