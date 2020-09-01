Advertisement

Experts explain the difference between dying “of” and “with” COVID-19

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Knowing the primary cause of death along with the secondary cause is important to understanding the death rate from coronavirus. That’s because what’s written on death certificates can be a bit confusing.

Doctors say the Centers for Disease Control educated providers on how to fill out the death certificate accurately in April. The training helps doctors determine whether a patient died of or with COVID.

The difference between “of” or “with” is important to note in determining the death rate from the virus.

Doctors say dying “of” or “with” COVID-19 are two vastly different things. Health officials explain, death certificates are separated into primary and secondary causes. Primary causes are what ultimately killed the patient.

“So, in the case of someone with COVID-19 who died of pneumonia, COVID-19 would be listed in part one directly under pneumonia,” said North Dakota Health Department Field Medical Officer Dr. Joan Connell.

In this case, providers would mark the patient as having died “of COVID-19.”

Doctors say secondary causes don’t directly lead to death, but they’re co-morbidities that increase likelihood of having a bad outcome

“If you were a patient who died from pneumonia because you had COVID-19, your co-morbidities of obesity and COPD would go in section two,” Connell said.

If COVID is listed in this category, the patient’s death certificate would say “with COVID.”

Sometimes, it’s unclear whether COVID was an immediate cause of death. But, it’s up to the physician to decide how to list it.

“We report individuals who have died with COVID-19 because we don’t know for sure how their diagnosis impacted their cause and manner of death. That’s up to the physician to make that determination,” said NDDOH Chief of the Division of Disease Control Kirby Kruger.

Doctors say the information gathered helps the public understand the impact of the pandemic.

“North Dakotans want to see that there’s a significant enough death rate, hospitalization rate, ICU rate that merits doing public health preventive measures,” Connell said.

Connell says if doctors follow the CDC’s instructions on filing death certificates, the information should be accurate. She says the number of people who died of COVID-19 is considered the number of people whose primary cause of death was due to the virus.

