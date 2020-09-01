Advertisement

Democratic-NPL’s replacement for Insurance Commissioner must fight to make the ballot

By Morgan Benth
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new Democratic-NPL candidate for Insurance Commissioner has been chosen, but whether or not he’ll end up on the general election ballot is still undecided.

Following the North Dakota Supreme Court’s decision to remove the previous candidate, Travisia Martin, from the ballot due to residency issues, the state Democratic-NPL party had less than a week to choose their new candidate, Jason Anderson.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger refused to accept their replacement nominee, but the party is challenging that refusal.

“They’re saying that she should have never been on the ballot in the first place and so because of that you can’t now replace her. We think that the voters in North Dakota should have this chance to have another candidate on the ballot,” said Democratic-NPL Party Chair Kylie Oversen.

The party will have their case heard by the state Supreme Court on September 2.

