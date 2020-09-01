Advertisement

Deadline for Minot to use NDR funds

Published: Sep. 1, 2020
MINOT, N.D. – Minot is inching closer to the deadline to spend the National Disaster resilience funding.

Minot NDR Program Manager John Zakian said at least 60% of the $74.3 million awarded has already been spent.

Housing and Urban Development awarded the money to the city to help recover after the 2011 flood.

Thirteen other cities in the country were also awarded.

Zakian said the city has spent the second most of them all.

“In terms of the amount of money spent, as in  the percentage of the total grant, we are ranked number two right now. So we are way ahead of many of the grantees,” said Zakian.

All the money must be spent by Sept. 30, 2022, as of now, although Zakian said Senate approval could grant a three-year extension.

