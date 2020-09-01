County bid to purchase burned Minot apartment complex rejected

MINOT, N.D. - The remains of a burned apartment complex in Minot will remain standing for the moment, after the owners rejected Ward County’s bid on the property.

It’s been more than six months since the Halls Apartment complex caught fire overnight in Minot.

The Ward County Commissioners put in a bid of roughly $200,000 to acquire what’s left of the structure in order to demolish it.

But now, the commissioners said the bid was not excepted.

“Back in July we got bids to tear it down, and we made that in to part of our offer, but the owner apparently has something else in mind, because he didn’t accept our offer. So we don’t own the property,” said Shelly Weppler, with the Ward County Commission. Weppler said the commission did not discuss whether to submit another bid.

The fire displaced dozens of tenants, though no one was killed.

The structure was built in 1916.

The cost for the demolition would have been subtracted from the bid amount.

