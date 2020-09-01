Cleanup continues of train derailment near Wabek

WABEK, N.D. – Eighteen cars of a Canadian Pacific mixed freight train left the tracks west of Wabek on Aug. 22, according to a spokesperson for the company.

Andy Cummings with CP said the train derailed around 4 p.m.

He said CP dispatched teams to the site to remove railcars and repair the track.

Cummings said the rail company reopened the line around 2 p.m. on Aug. 23.

He said there were no injuries, no hazardous materials involved, and no public safety issues.

As of Tuesday afternoon, several of the train cars were on their side near the location of the derailment.

