Advertisement

Cleanup continues of train derailment near Wabek

Eighteen cars of a Canadian Pacific mixed freight train left the tracks west of Wabek on Aug. 22
Eighteen cars of a Canadian Pacific mixed freight train left the tracks west of Wabek on Aug. 22(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski and Faith Hatton
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WABEK, N.D. – Eighteen cars of a Canadian Pacific mixed freight train left the tracks west of Wabek on Aug. 22, according to a spokesperson for the company.

Andy Cummings with CP said the train derailed around 4 p.m.

He said CP dispatched teams to the site to remove railcars and repair the track.

Cummings said the rail company reopened the line around 2 p.m. on Aug. 23.

He said there were no injuries, no hazardous materials involved, and no public safety issues.

As of Tuesday afternoon, several of the train cars were on their side near the location of the derailment.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

County bid to purchase burned Minot apartment complex rejected

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The remains of a burned apartment complex in Minot will remain standing for the moment, after the owners rejected Ward County’s bid on the property.

News

Over 400 students enrolled in Dickinson Public School’s distance learning platform

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Over 400 students are registered for Dickinson Public School’s distance learning platform, despite the district returning in the hybrid model of instruction.

News

Mott native shares story of surviving Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
It’s been five days since Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana, destroying homes and businesses.

News

Democratic-NPL’s replacement for Insurance Commissioner must fight to make the ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
A new Democratic-NPL candidate for Insurance Commissioner has been chosen, but whether or not he’ll end up on the general election ballot is still undecided.

Latest News

News

U.S. Energy Secretary talks nuclear modernization at Minot Air Force Base

Updated: 3 hours ago
U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette met with Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., along with Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., during a tour of Minot Air Force Base Tuesday.

VOD Recording

Kids react to their first day back at school

Updated: 4 hours ago
Night Report at Ten

News

Bismarck man and his dog making a splash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
A Bismarck man and his dog are headed to Ohio this week to compete in an elite Dock Dogs competition.

News

Gluten Free Baking: Caramel Rolls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hope Sisk
We caught up with Bridget Gerhardt for a lesson on baking a tried and true favorite breakfast dish.

News

Smoked Deviled Eggs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Chef Cody Monson from Terra Nomad and Up North Catering stops by the JennAir Kitchen at Advantage Appliance to make smoked deviled eggs.

News

North Dakota Brewery Roadtrip

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
If you think you love beer wait until you meet our next guest.