Charges filed in domestic incident, assault on state trooper

Charles Rill
Charles Rill(KFYR-TV)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOWNER, N.D. – State prosecutors have filed a series of charges including attempted murder against a 19-year-old Velva man on accusations he assaulted a woman and later attacked a North Dakota State Trooper.

According to the criminal affidavit, investigators say Charles Rill strangled the woman, and when the state trooper arrived on scene at the residence in Velva, Rill was in the woman’s face.

Court records indicate when the trooper tried to break them up, Rill tackled him to the ground, tried punching the trooper multiple times, wrestled his baton away, and struck him in the head with it.

Investigators also said Rill tried unsuccessfully to take the trooper’s gun, and made a threatening remark to the trooper about it.

The trooper suffered injuries to his head.

Rill remains in custody in the Heart of America Correctional and Treatment Center in Rugby on a $500,000 bond, pending an initial appearance Tuesday in district court in Towner, court records indicate.

He must avoid contact with the woman and her child, according to online records.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting with the case.

Rill will face the following charges:

-Attempted murder, A-felony

-Aggravated assault, serious bodily injury, law enforcement, B-felony

-Child neglect, C-felony

-Disarming or attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, C-felony

-Aggravated assault, domestic violence, C-felony

-Preventing arrest or discharge of other duties, C-felony

