CARES Act funding for Ward County first responder salaries

MINOT, N.D. – Ward County Commissioners said they will receive $1.3 million in CARES Act funding to cover the salaries of first responders.

It will cover the pay for essential workers at the Ward County Sheriff’s Department and at the Ward County Jail for the months of March through August.

Commissioner Shelly Weppler said the funds should mean no increase to tax payers.

“$1.3 million would really help us move forward into our budget, even with more dollars so that we should not have to raise anyone’s taxes at all,” said Weppler.

Weppler said the preliminary budget will be updated to reflect the funds.

She also said the county could get more funding to cover the salaries of first responders from the months of September through November.

