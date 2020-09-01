Bismarck man and his dog making a splash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man and his dog are headed to Ohio this week to compete in an elite Dock Dogs competition.

Seth Lothspeich and Crosby earned the trip by jumping to first place last weekend in a competition in Minnesota.

“Crosby is a three-and-a-half-year-old yellow lab pointer,” explains Lothspeich.

Crosby is a hunting dog.

“He hunts about 75 days a year,” says Lothspeich.

But when he’s not hunting, you’ll find Crosby here: training for Dock Dogs competitions. Crosby and his handler, Lothspeich, are preparing for their biggest competition yet.

“We will compete in Cleveland, Ohio,” Lothspeich says.

They earned the trip after Crosby’s first place jump of 26 feet, 8 inches last weekend in Minnesota.

“That’s a good jump we’ve worked hard to get to that point,” he says.

The secret Lothspeich says is discipline and patience. It’s taken Lothspeich and Crosby three years to get to this level. Now, Lothspeich and his best friend are ready for Ohio.

“It’s a 20 hour drive both ways and it’s over in six seconds!” says Lothspeich.

But it will be six seconds both Lothspeich and Crosby will never forget.

Lothspeich and Crosby are scheduled to compete in Cleveland, Ohio Friday through Sunday.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.