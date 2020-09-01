AAA & AA Football Polls

Judging by the first vote from the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association, there is no clear cut favorite in either Class-AAA or Class-AA high school football.

Century and St. Mary’s are the top ranked teams in their respective divisions but AAA has four teams receiving first-place votes while AA has a trio of teams getting first-place votes in the first poll of the season.

AAA Record Pts

1. Bismarck Century (12) 1-0 72

2. Bismarck High (2) 1-0 42

2. West Fargo Sheyenne (1) 1-0 42

4. Fargo Shanley (1) 1-0 30

5. Fargo Davies 1-0 24

Others receiving votes: Mandan 1-0, West Fargo 1-0, Legacy 0-1, Jamestown 1-0, Minot 0-1

AA Record Pts

1. St. Mary’s (11) 1-0 73

2. Beulah (1) 1-0 56

3. Hillsboro-C. Valley (4) 1-0 53

4. Kindred 1-0 37

5. Valley City 0-0 15

Others receiving votes: Stanley 0-0, Devils Lake 0-1, Hazen 0-1, Wahpeton 0-1

