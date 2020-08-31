Woman arrested in connection to Bismarck stabbing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to Bismarck Police, a 30-year-old woman was arrested in connection to a stabbing Friday night.

Bismarck Police say Codilynne Kohl stabbed a 40-year-old victim multiple times outside his home in the 400 block of North 1st Street.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the face, hand, thigh and chest. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Kohl is booked on conspiracy to commit attempted murder.

Police say formal charges are pending.

