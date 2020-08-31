Advertisement

Woman arrested in connection to Bismarck stabbing

Codilynne Kohl
Codilynne Kohl(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to Bismarck Police, a 30-year-old woman was arrested in connection to a stabbing Friday night.

Bismarck Police say Codilynne Kohl stabbed a 40-year-old victim multiple times outside his home in the 400 block of North 1st Street.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the face, hand, thigh and chest. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Kohl is booked on conspiracy to commit attempted murder.

Police say formal charges are pending.

