Solheim holds traditional first day of school flag raising, COVID-19 style

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every year since Solheim Elementary opened in 1987, the VFW Honor Guard has held a flag-raising ceremony there on the first day of school. This year was no exception. But, the pandemic forced them to make some changes to the traditional ceremony.

It is tradition at Solheim Elementary: the first day of school flag raising ceremony, courtesy of the VFW Honor Guard. This year, it looks a little different.

“It’s different. Usually we have kids all around here,” says Wally Bolte, Korea war veteran and member of the VFW Honor Guard.

The ceremony is recorded; students will watch it later in their classrooms.

Eighty-nine-year-old Honor Guard member Wally Bolte has been at every flag raising ceremony here since 1987. He wasn’t about to miss it this year.

“I was in Korea so that flag to me means a whole lot. It’s a signal that if we’ve got our flag flying, we’ve still got our democracy and freedom,” says Bolte.

Just as the flag-raising tradition is important to Solheim students, staff and families.

“The flag is so important as a symbol, we didn’t want to let that go,” says Solheim principal Shelly Swanson. “We wanted to maintain some of the traditions we have.”

And a little bit of normal on this non-traditional first day of school.

Monday’s ceremony will be shared on the Solheim Facebook page.

