Sawyer school administrators discuss return to distance learning amid COVID cases

SAWYER, N.D. – Students at Sawyer Public School are back to distance learning just four days after starting the new year after two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by First District Health Unit to the school administration.

The principal said five teachers and one counselor at Sawyer Public School are in quarantine after contact tracing put them in contact with the two cases. Faculty say they were notified Sunday afternoon and have already begun notifying parents to set up appointments to have their child’s school supplies delivered.

The classrooms at Sawyer Public School will remain empty, at least for the next two weeks according to Sawyer Public School Principal Thomas Warman.

“The safest thing for us to do right now is to take two weeks, switch to distance learning and we’ll come back when we know it’s safe to do so,” said Warman.

The district made an announcement on Facebook Sunday evening confirming two positive COVID-19 cases in the school.

Students have not been in the building since Friday, and were scheduled for distance learning Monday for routine cleaning of the building.

“We’ve had some cleaning crews in here today wiping everything down. We’ve got some portable UV lights we put into every room where we just kind of run those for about an hour just to kill any virus that might be there,” said Warman.

Warman said the smaller student body and preparations made in the spring will make the transition back to distance learning easier while staff are in quarantine.

“I think we really are sent up to do distance learning. I think we have a small student body so we were able to socially distance quite well. So I think it was a pretty easy decision that that’s what we were going to do,” said Warman.

According to the Facebook post all close contacts of the two cases have already been notified and if a family was not notified, their child is not considered a close contact.

With staff on quarantine until Friday, Sept. 11., Warman says that as of now students are expected to return to face to face learning on Tuesday, Sept 15.

