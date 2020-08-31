Sawyer Public School moves to distance learning amid pair of COVID-19 cases

SAWYER, N.D. – Sawyer Public School will move to full distance learning at least through the next two weeks after two positive COVID-19 cases were identified at the school.

The district made the announcement on Facebook Sunday night.

According to the post, all close contacts have been notified, and if a family was not notified, their child is not considered a close contact.

The post indicates that the facility will be closed to all students until Monday, Sept. 14, and parents will be contacted Monday to set up an appointment to deliver necessary items.

