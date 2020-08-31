Advertisement

New COVID-19 PSA

Masks
Masks(CNN)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh and Morton County residents will be seeing new advertisements promoting mask use. The COVID Task Force hired a marketing firm to help spread the word about their effectiveness.

With school underway and COVID numbers continuing to hit record highs locally and statewide, many are calling for mask mandates.

However, the governor and Bismarck’s mayor, both big mask supporters, believe mandates don’t work.

Now, the Task Force is going to the airwaves.

The COVID Task Force has hired Bismarck firm Agency MABU to build public awareness of all COVID precautions, with a strong emphasis on masks.

Members of the Task Force don’t believe their efforts will make a difference unless people are convinced to wear masks.

“We need synergy between all of our efforts. Not only on the big media, but also and probably more importantly, all of the communication taking place through the subcommittees and all of the other organizations and businesses in the community,” MABU CEO Mike Mabin said.

MABU was given a $76,000 media budget that runs through the end of the year, paid for with CARES Act dollars.

The agency will create advertisements for mobile devices and broadcast, focusing mostly on the younger populations, which have the highest number of cases.

“Our campaign is built around some mindsets as well as demographics and behaviors. The one mindset we’re focusing on is an “invincible” mindset, which is characterized by the persona that says ‘it can’t hurt me,’” Mabin said.

This comes after the recent launch of the Governor’s #MaskUpND campaign and Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken’s mask campaign.

This Wednesday, Burgum is expected to decide whether or not to increase the COVID threat level for certain counties. That could change whether additional businesses require masks.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

