Advertisement

New CDC data shows 94% of people who died with COVID-19 had underlying health conditions

Coronavirus
Coronavirus
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - New data released by the CDC shows 94% of Americans who have died with coronavirus also had other underlying health conditions. The report shows that COVID-19 was the only cause of death listed in 6% of deaths.

On average, those who died with other underlying conditions had 2.6 additional conditions of causes of death. Those underlying conditions include respiratory diseases, influenza, pneumonia, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, dementia and more.

Read the entire report here: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm?fbclid=IwAR3-wrg3tTKK5-9tOHPGAHWFVO3DfslkJ0KsDEPQpWmPbKtp6EsoVV2Qs1Q

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kitty City holds first public fundraiser since health crisis began

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Volunteers said they are excited to see people at the rescue again.

News

Minoters urged to support local businesses during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
“Mask Up ND” is the statewide campaign that encourages the use of masks in public places.

News

NDDOT receives additional funding for roads

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
NDDOT Director Bill Panos said this is the largest amount the state has seen.

News

State Stewards Initiative returns for second year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The top three North Dakota participants who have saved the most by Sept. 15 will receive awards provided through Keep North Dakota Clean, Inc.

Latest News

News

Bismarck Public Schools fully staffed with bus drivers for the year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Besides the bus drivers daily cleaning schedule, cleaning and disinfecting will occur after every route and drivers, monitors and students are all required to wear masks.

News

Sanford Health providing early flu vaccines

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Sanford Health will start offering flu vaccines on September 15th.

News

Prayer Card initiative goes digital across North Dakota

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
The billboards were donated by IDigital Advertising and can been seen in Bismarck, Mandan, Devils Lake, Fargo and Hankinson.

Coronavirus

Sunday: 219 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Latest COVID-19 test results.

VOD Recording

Evening weather 8-29-2020

Updated: 20 hours ago
Night Report at Ten

News

Pilot study for landowners to electronically post their land in Ramsey, Richland and Slope counties

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT
|
By Mike Anderson
A pilot study was authorized by lawmakers to electronically post land.