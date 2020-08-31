New CDC data shows 94% of people who died with COVID-19 had underlying health conditions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - New data released by the CDC shows 94% of Americans who have died with coronavirus also had other underlying health conditions. The report shows that COVID-19 was the only cause of death listed in 6% of deaths.

On average, those who died with other underlying conditions had 2.6 additional conditions of causes of death. Those underlying conditions include respiratory diseases, influenza, pneumonia, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, dementia and more.

Read the entire report here: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm?fbclid=IwAR3-wrg3tTKK5-9tOHPGAHWFVO3DfslkJ0KsDEPQpWmPbKtp6EsoVV2Qs1Q

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.