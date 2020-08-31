Advertisement

Longtime Ward County Auditor/Treasurer Devra Smestad retires

Devra Smestad
Devra Smestad(KFYR-TV)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – A longtime figure in Ward County is hanging it up.

Ward County Auditor/Treasurer Devra Smestad served her last day in office Monday, ending a more than 16 year tenure in Ward County and more than a 40 year career in the area.

Both Smestad and her staff say that it’s just another day in the office, but starting Tuesday, Marisa Haman will take over as the county’s new Auditor/Treasurer.

Haman who started at the admin building in September of 2012 as a property tax clerk, worked her way up to Deputy Auditor Treasurer before her appointment by the county commissioners.

Smestad says she is confident in her replacement and that Haman has been training for the position for years.

“Oh I think she’s very well prepared in just about all of it. And I’ve always said if you don’t know, make your phone calls. You have a great network system already with the Auditor and treasures associations and I’m a phone call away,” said Smestad.

“Luckily I’ve been in the office for so many years so a lot of the tax pieces and things like that I’m familiar with and process every year. So it’s just filling in the blanks on the other things that I maybe haven’t done start to finish. And we’ve just been working through some of those things together before she leaves,” said incoming Auditor/Treasurer Marisa Haman.

Smestad said she is planning to return to help with this year’s election but says it was time to officially retire.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

County by County, August 31, 2020

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Monday's County by County.

News

First day of distance learning for Minot Public Schools

Updated: 49 minutes ago
School began for most Minot Public students last week, but Monday, distance learners returned to their computers for the fall 2020 semester.

News

Homeschooling seminar for dads Monday evening in Minot

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Distance learning began for Minot students this week, but Monday night, an informational event will be held for parents who want to homeschool.

News

New COVID-19 PSA

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Burleigh and Morton County residents will be seeing new advertisements promoting mask use.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Sawyer school administrators discuss return to distance learning amid COVID cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Students at Sawyer Public School are back to distance learning just four days after starting the new year after two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by First District Health Unit to the school administration.

News

’It’s so different’: school resource officers see changes in schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Students aren’t the only ones heading back to school Monday.

News

Canadian border crossing to remain closed into September

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Canada border services agency is reminding US citizens that the border is still closed for the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

News

Solheim holds traditional first day of school flag raising, COVID-19 style

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Every year since Solheim Elementary opened in 1987, the VFW Honor Guard has held a flag-raising ceremony there on the first day of school.

News

Dorothy Moses Elementary students get a red carpet welcome on the first day back

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Dorothy Moses Elementary School students had a red carpet waiting for them when they arrived on Monday.