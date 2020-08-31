Longtime Ward County Auditor/Treasurer Devra Smestad retires

MINOT, N.D. – A longtime figure in Ward County is hanging it up.

Ward County Auditor/Treasurer Devra Smestad served her last day in office Monday, ending a more than 16 year tenure in Ward County and more than a 40 year career in the area.

Both Smestad and her staff say that it’s just another day in the office, but starting Tuesday, Marisa Haman will take over as the county’s new Auditor/Treasurer.

Haman who started at the admin building in September of 2012 as a property tax clerk, worked her way up to Deputy Auditor Treasurer before her appointment by the county commissioners.

Smestad says she is confident in her replacement and that Haman has been training for the position for years.

“Oh I think she’s very well prepared in just about all of it. And I’ve always said if you don’t know, make your phone calls. You have a great network system already with the Auditor and treasures associations and I’m a phone call away,” said Smestad.

“Luckily I’ve been in the office for so many years so a lot of the tax pieces and things like that I’m familiar with and process every year. So it’s just filling in the blanks on the other things that I maybe haven’t done start to finish. And we’ve just been working through some of those things together before she leaves,” said incoming Auditor/Treasurer Marisa Haman.

Smestad said she is planning to return to help with this year’s election but says it was time to officially retire.

