Kitty City holds first public fundraiser since health crisis began

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kitty City and Triple-H miniature horse rescue held their first public open house of the year after many spring events were re-scheduled. Volunteers said they continue to support both organizations so animals could find their forever home.

”When you see [an animal] that comes from the bottom, they you think is not going to make it and they’re just glowing and thriving today and is happy as can be...it is extremely rewarding,” said Kitty City volunteer, Jodi Butz.

Volunteers said they are excited to see people at the rescue again.

