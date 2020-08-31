Advertisement

’It’s so different’: school resource officers see changes in schools

Bismarck school resource officers are suiting up for another year.
Bismarck school resource officers are suiting up for another year.(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students aren’t the only ones heading back to school Monday.  Bismarck school resource officers are suiting up for another year.

The last few months have looked different for Officer Brett Anderson, who spends most of his time at Bismarck High School.

“We got assigned to the patrol sections, supplemented those guys and then we also supplemented working at the airport,” said Anderson.

His daily visits with students were cut short.

“You probably won’t see them for a long time, if ever again really. It was just different just being done working within the district all of a sudden,” said Anderson.

On Monday, a new year began, with new changes to the district.

“It’s just a different feeling within the building because half the kids aren’t here,” said Anderson.

As Anderson patrols the grounds, things look out of sorts.

“It still is an exciting time, but it’s so different than years in the past with everything going on,” said Anderson.

As the year goes on, Anderson hopes the end is unlike the beginning.

“With everything going on, we can just get everyone back in the building at one time and have some of the activities we can’t have right now,” said Anderson.

Officer Anderson says it will be easier to oversee the smaller student population.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Canadian border crossing to remain closed into September

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Canada border services agency is reminding US citizens that the border is still closed for the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

News

Solheim holds traditional first day of school flag raising, COVID-19 style

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Every year since Solheim Elementary opened in 1987, the VFW Honor Guard has held a flag-raising ceremony there on the first day of school.

News

Dorothy Moses Elementary students get a red carpet welcome on the first day back

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Dorothy Moses Elementary School students had a red carpet waiting for them when they arrived on Monday.

News

Four county courthouses limit visitors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The North Dakota District Court system announced that a number of courthouses will be limiting access to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

City of Minot to raise rainbow flag

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The Magic City is raising the rainbow flag.

News

Bismarck Public School drivers sanitize buses amid health crisis

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Administrators planned for new safety measures on school buses amid the pandemic.

News

On This Date: Aug. 31

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Let’s take a look back at events that have happened throughout his on this date, Aug. 31.

News

Fall pumpkin decor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Beverly Schatz from Michaels shows us how to make a colorful and simple craft for fall.

News

Being mindful in everyday life

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mindfulness, you hear that word a lot lately.

News

Construction projects continue near Bismarck Public Schools as students return

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The start of the school year also means a return of morning traffic in town.