’It’s so different’: school resource officers see changes in schools

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students aren’t the only ones heading back to school Monday. Bismarck school resource officers are suiting up for another year.

The last few months have looked different for Officer Brett Anderson, who spends most of his time at Bismarck High School.

“We got assigned to the patrol sections, supplemented those guys and then we also supplemented working at the airport,” said Anderson.

His daily visits with students were cut short.

“You probably won’t see them for a long time, if ever again really. It was just different just being done working within the district all of a sudden,” said Anderson.

On Monday, a new year began, with new changes to the district.

“It’s just a different feeling within the building because half the kids aren’t here,” said Anderson.

As Anderson patrols the grounds, things look out of sorts.

“It still is an exciting time, but it’s so different than years in the past with everything going on,” said Anderson.

As the year goes on, Anderson hopes the end is unlike the beginning.

“With everything going on, we can just get everyone back in the building at one time and have some of the activities we can’t have right now,” said Anderson.

Officer Anderson says it will be easier to oversee the smaller student population.

