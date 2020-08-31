LINTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Over 40 years ago, Dan Imdieke made his way to start his coaching career in Linton, North Dakota and never left.

“You know you come to a small town and you spend a few years here and maybe you move on and it was a great fit and things were working well and there was no reason to move on,” said Imdieke, former Linton-HMB head football coach.

And with that right fit came success that help keep Coach Imdieke in Linton.

“Well winning had something to do with it we always had great numbers and the kids worked hard for me. So, there was just no reason to go because they were ready to play football in the fall,” said Imdieke.

And after 326 wins and five state titles later, the Linton-HMB/SZ Lions now play their home games at Imdieke Field.

“It is tremendous, like I’ve said in all the honors while coaching and post coaching this is the most honorable and it is unbelievable. It is just something,” said Imdieke.

After having all his family around him at the unveiling, coach was at a loss for words.

“It is something you can’t explain it because it is unreal,” said Imdieke.

The Lions will be back at Imdieke Field Sept. 25 when they host Beach.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.