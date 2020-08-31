Homeschooling seminar for dads Monday evening in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Distance learning began for Minot students this week, but Monday night, an informational event will be held for parents who want to homeschool.

It will be held at the Sleep Inn theatre room at 7 p.m.

The Minot Home Educators’ Support Group sponsored the event.

It is aimed at informing dads that want to homeschool on how to get started.

Earlier this month they held a similar event for mothers.

“We were kind of blown away at how many people were interested, and so we thought we better offer another one. And since we had such good success with the moms, we thought we would ask some dads to share and field questions this time,” said Minot Home Educators’ Support Group leader Jeff Hoverson.

Three dads will be answering questions for parents who attend.

