Gov. Burgum asks for federal disaster relief after strong storms

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., is asking President Trump to approve more than $5 million in disaster funding after strong storms tore through the state.

From June 29 through July 1, high winds, hail and heavy rain hit a large portion of the state.

That includes are Benson, Grand Forks, McKenzie, Mountrail, Nelson and Wells counties.

Burgum says the storms swamped fields, damaged roads and flooded basements.

He says local infrastructure damage will cost more than two million, while highway damage will cost $2.9 million.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.