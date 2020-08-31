Advertisement

Four county courthouses limit visitors

Towner, Benson, Nelson, and Pembina county courts are limiting their access.
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Aug. 31, 2020
MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota District Court system announced that a number of courthouses will be limiting access to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Towner County will be on lock down until Sept. 14. The clerk of court and staff will continue work at the courthouse, however court on Sept. 8 will be by telephone.

Nelson County courthouse has been closed since Aug. 7. The commissioners have made allowances for holding court if necessary by appointments.

Benson County is back on lockdown, effective since Aug. 13, which requires all visitors to wear masks.

Pembina County courthouse has began locking the entrance doors since Aug. 3, however their offices will remain open but business is preferred to be done by phone or mail.

For more information: https://www.ndcourts.gov/news/north-dakota/district-courts/general-news/towner-benson-nelson-pembina-county-courthouses-limiting-access-to-the-public

