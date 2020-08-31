Advertisement

First day of distance learning for Minot Public Schools

MPS
MPS(KFYR-TV)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – School began for most Minot Public students last week, but Monday, distance learners returned to their computers for the fall 2020 semester.

Celeste Martin, the parent of two Minot Public School students, said she presented the facts on in-person and distance learning to her children and let them make their own choice.

“Both my children chose to try distance learning the first nine weeks because neither of them wanted to wear the mask,” said Martin, whose child had a health circumstance that would make it problematic to wear a mask.

Martin said Monday morning was a bit nerve wracking, but her kiddos were ready to go.

“Some nerves, some hesitation, but they were both willing to jump in and give it a try. They are set up in individual stations in the house,” said Martin.

Alyssa Cool teaches ninth grade P.E. and health at Minot Central Campus.

She said the first day of class included review, and what to expect looking forward.

“Today was just kind of working out some kinks, getting them into the classroom, talking about expectations,” said Cool.

Middle school teachers also said students adjusted quickly.

“Things overall went pretty smooth for the first day,” said Erik Ramstad Middle School 8th grade teacher Steven Kuske.

More than 1,100 students across the district opted for distance learning.

The administration said students may switch to in person after the first quarter.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

County by County, August 31, 2020

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Monday's County by County.

News

Longtime Ward County Auditor/Treasurer Devra Smestad retires

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Ward County Auditor/Treasurer Devra Smestad served her last day in office Monday.

News

Homeschooling seminar for dads Monday evening in Minot

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Distance learning began for Minot students this week, but Monday night, an informational event will be held for parents who want to homeschool.

News

New COVID-19 PSA

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Burleigh and Morton County residents will be seeing new advertisements promoting mask use.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Sawyer school administrators discuss return to distance learning amid COVID cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Students at Sawyer Public School are back to distance learning just four days after starting the new year after two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by First District Health Unit to the school administration.

News

’It’s so different’: school resource officers see changes in schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Students aren’t the only ones heading back to school Monday.

News

Canadian border crossing to remain closed into September

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Canada border services agency is reminding US citizens that the border is still closed for the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

News

Solheim holds traditional first day of school flag raising, COVID-19 style

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Every year since Solheim Elementary opened in 1987, the VFW Honor Guard has held a flag-raising ceremony there on the first day of school.

News

Dorothy Moses Elementary students get a red carpet welcome on the first day back

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Dorothy Moses Elementary School students had a red carpet waiting for them when they arrived on Monday.