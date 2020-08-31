First day of distance learning for Minot Public Schools

MINOT, N.D. – School began for most Minot Public students last week, but Monday, distance learners returned to their computers for the fall 2020 semester.

Celeste Martin, the parent of two Minot Public School students, said she presented the facts on in-person and distance learning to her children and let them make their own choice.

“Both my children chose to try distance learning the first nine weeks because neither of them wanted to wear the mask,” said Martin, whose child had a health circumstance that would make it problematic to wear a mask.

Martin said Monday morning was a bit nerve wracking, but her kiddos were ready to go.

“Some nerves, some hesitation, but they were both willing to jump in and give it a try. They are set up in individual stations in the house,” said Martin.

Alyssa Cool teaches ninth grade P.E. and health at Minot Central Campus.

She said the first day of class included review, and what to expect looking forward.

“Today was just kind of working out some kinks, getting them into the classroom, talking about expectations,” said Cool.

Middle school teachers also said students adjusted quickly.

“Things overall went pretty smooth for the first day,” said Erik Ramstad Middle School 8th grade teacher Steven Kuske.

More than 1,100 students across the district opted for distance learning.

The administration said students may switch to in person after the first quarter.

