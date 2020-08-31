First day back and Bismarck Public School students are excited to be back

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools resume amid the coronavirus pandemic on their new A/B schedule, and that means a lot of changes for students, staff and parents.

All students will return in the district’s hybrid A/B model of instruction which puts schools at approximately 50% of capacity, but there are several things students, faculty and teachers can all expect to see.

Everyone on school property is required to wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible and hand sanitizer will be placed in high touch areas.

Students are also expected to take home laptops every day.

As for lunchtime, students may eat in alternative locations like classrooms or outdoors, and curbside to-go meals will be available to purchase for those enrolled in distance learning.

“It’s exciting to have people back in the building, there’s an energy about it. We’re excited to have kids come back as well,” said BPS Superintendent Jason Hornbacher.

BPS extracurricular activities will look a little different as well.

Event venue capacity is limited to no more than 500 individuals.

Spectators should also maintain six feet of distance between parties and tailgating is prohibited.

We spoke to students and they say despite it all they’re just glad to get to come back and physically see their teachers and friends.

Century High senior Blaike Zander said the hybrid model was not the ideal way she wanted to spend her senior year, but that she would rather do this instead of going completely online.

“I think that it’s good that we’re wearing masks in school just to be safe you know. You can’t really see people’s emotions with masks on, but I mean, I think it’s right that we’re wearing masks in school,” said Zander.

Zander also says she is prepared to move to distance learning if someone were to contract COVID-19 at the school but for now, she hoping to stay face-to-face.

If you have any questions or concerns about the districts restart plan reach to your child’s school administrators.

