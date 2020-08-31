Dorothy Moses Elementary students get a red carpet welcome on the first day back
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dorothy Moses Elementary School students had a red carpet waiting for them when they arrived on Monday.
All available non-classroom staff lined up on both sides of the carpet to cheer the students as they entered the building.
All students received a treat as they entered the school, and a mask if they needed one.
Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.