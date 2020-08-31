Advertisement

Dickinson man accused of raping 21-year-old in Mandan

Colin Yarger
Colin Yarger(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson man is being held on a $10,000 bond, after police say he raped a woman in Mandan on Aug. 16.

According to Mandan Police, 25-year-old Colin Yarger met the woman at a bar in Bismarck and took her to a residence in Mandan.

Police say Yarger raped the woman while she told him ‘no’.

The victim was able to provide police with a photo of Yarger.

Yarger is charged with two counts of gross sexual imposition.

