County by County, August 31, 2020

(KFYR)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – We are starting off this week with our County by County segment, where we go across the KMOT viewing area to see what counties are up to.

--

Starting off with Ramsey County, Lake Region District Health will be holding two drive through testing events in Devils Lake, however it is open to all the public.

Sept. 3 and Sept. 17 are the days of the event.

They will both be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., or until tests run out.

The testing will be south of the old DL Leevers parking lot at the intersection of Highway 2 and 20.

The district health unit is asking that you pre-register online and that that does not guarantee a test.

To register online, visit https://testreg.nd.gov/

--

Now, over to Burke County, where Burke Central High School is sponsoring a yard sale for a fundraiser.

Starting today until Sept. 12, Burke Central is asking for donations for high school classes.

All donations are welcome from clothing, to chairs, to old toys.

The drop off location is at the school in Lignite.

--

Heading north to Towner County. Towner County Living Center is looking for a registered nurse or a licensed practical nurse.

This is a full time position.

The shift would be 12 hours.

There is also a signing bonus and a $4 night-shift differential.

There are also positions open for a casual registered nurse.

For more info please contact Dana or Carly from the living center at 701-968-2600.

--

Lastly to Ward County, where City of Minot offices will be closed for Labor Day.

All city offices will be closed Sept. 7.

There will be no public transit or residential sanitation, meaning no trash pick up.

Offices will reopen Sept. 8.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

