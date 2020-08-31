Construction projects continue near Bismarck Public Schools as students return

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The start of the school year also means a return of morning traffic in town. This year, there may be a few trouble spots. Many students may drive themselves to school, catch a ride with a friend, or have a parent drop them off.

On 7th Street, near Bismarck High School, crews have been working to replace water mains which has reduced lanes of traffic, shut down sidewalks and created road closures. This not only creates more headaches for drivers, but it also limits the amount of parking for students and drop-off locations.

“I drive to school every day. Sometimes I carpool with my best friends but it’s kind of bad...it’s always bad in the mornings cause everyone’s going to work or school,” said Bismarck High School junior, Emily Stonecipher.

43rd Avenue is another major road under construction. The city decided to add turning lanes and two stoplights after a 2019 report said 10,000 cars travel the road each day. 43rd Avenue is closed from Washington to Coleman Street. It’s expected to fully open in October.

According to the Bismarck projects map, water mains are being replaced on 5th Street through 9th Street and the city are replacing streetlights along East Avenue C near Bismarck High. No finish date has been announced.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.