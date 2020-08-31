City of Minot to raise rainbow flag

MINOT, N.D. - The Magic City is raising the rainbow flag.

The ceremony is this Wednesday, Sept. 2 at Minot City Hall, following speeches by Mayor Shaun Sipma, Alderwoman Carrie Evans, Rep. Ruth Buffalo, and Magic City Equality.

Sipma announced in June they would raise the flag to honor LGBTQ month.

Those who wish to attend are asked to wear face masks and observe social distancing.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.