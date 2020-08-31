Advertisement

City of Minot to raise rainbow flag

The Magic City is raising the rainbow flag.
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. - The Magic City is raising the rainbow flag.

The ceremony is this Wednesday, Sept. 2 at Minot City Hall, following speeches by Mayor Shaun Sipma, Alderwoman Carrie Evans, Rep. Ruth Buffalo, and Magic City Equality.

Sipma announced in June they would raise the flag to honor LGBTQ month.

Those who wish to attend are asked to wear face masks and observe social distancing.

