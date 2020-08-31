Advertisement

Canadian border crossing to remain closed into September

Canadian border
Canadian border(KFYR-TV)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA, Ont. – The Canada border services agency is reminding US citizens that the border is still closed for the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

The border restricts travel at Canadian international border crossings.

Boaters cannot enter Canadian waters for touring, sightseeing, or fishing for fun.

Only asymptomatic immediate family members, spouses of Canadian citizens, or permanent Canadian residents who meet guidelines are allowed to enter.

The restriction will stay in place until at least Sept. 21.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

’It’s so different’: school resource officers see changes in schools

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
Students aren’t the only ones heading back to school Monday.

News

Solheim holds traditional first day of school flag raising, COVID-19 style

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Every year since Solheim Elementary opened in 1987, the VFW Honor Guard has held a flag-raising ceremony there on the first day of school.

News

Dorothy Moses Elementary students get a red carpet welcome on the first day back

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Dorothy Moses Elementary School students had a red carpet waiting for them when they arrived on Monday.

News

Four county courthouses limit visitors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The North Dakota District Court system announced that a number of courthouses will be limiting access to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

City of Minot to raise rainbow flag

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The Magic City is raising the rainbow flag.

News

Bismarck Public School drivers sanitize buses amid health crisis

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Administrators planned for new safety measures on school buses amid the pandemic.

News

On This Date: Aug. 31

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Let’s take a look back at events that have happened throughout his on this date, Aug. 31.

News

Fall pumpkin decor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Beverly Schatz from Michaels shows us how to make a colorful and simple craft for fall.

News

Being mindful in everyday life

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mindfulness, you hear that word a lot lately.

News

Construction projects continue near Bismarck Public Schools as students return

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The start of the school year also means a return of morning traffic in town.