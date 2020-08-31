Canadian border crossing to remain closed into September

OTTAWA, Ont. – The Canada border services agency is reminding US citizens that the border is still closed for the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

The border restricts travel at Canadian international border crossings.

Boaters cannot enter Canadian waters for touring, sightseeing, or fishing for fun.

Only asymptomatic immediate family members, spouses of Canadian citizens, or permanent Canadian residents who meet guidelines are allowed to enter.

The restriction will stay in place until at least Sept. 21.

