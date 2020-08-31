Bismarck Public School drivers sanitize buses amid health crisis

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Administrators planned for new safety measures on school buses amid the pandemic. Transportation officials made adjustments for families using their system.

This has been a challenging summer for everyone, but the Bismarck Public School transportation coordinator said they’ve been planning for the first day of school since March.

The district purchased fogging machines that drivers will use to sanitize buses after each route. Students are required to wear masks on the bus and one person per seat.

“It’s just the best for us to have these buses safe so our drivers or parents don’t have to worry about the kids on the bus,” said Bismarck Public Schools transportation coordinator, Jason Schafer.

Schafer told Your News Leader it takes 15 minutes to sanitize the largest bus in the fleet. He said bus drivers are saving time because they don’t have to wipe down each of the 35 buses entirely by hand. That saves the district money as well.

