Advertisement

Bismarck Public School drivers sanitize buses amid health crisis

Administrators planned for new safety measures on school buses amid the pandemic.
Administrators planned for new safety measures on school buses amid the pandemic.(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Administrators planned for new safety measures on school buses amid the pandemic. Transportation officials made adjustments for families using their system.

This has been a challenging summer for everyone, but the Bismarck Public School transportation coordinator said they’ve been planning for the first day of school since March.

The district purchased fogging machines that drivers will use to sanitize buses after each route. Students are required to wear masks on the bus and one person per seat.

“It’s just the best for us to have these buses safe so our drivers or parents don’t have to worry about the kids on the bus,” said Bismarck Public Schools transportation coordinator, Jason Schafer.

Schafer told Your News Leader it takes 15 minutes to sanitize the largest bus in the fleet. He said bus drivers are saving time because they don’t have to wipe down each of the 35 buses entirely by hand. That saves the district money as well.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

On This Date: Aug. 31

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Let’s take a look back at events that have happened throughout his on this date, Aug. 31.

News

Fall pumpkin decor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Beverly Schatz from Michaels shows us how to make a colorful and simple craft for fall.

News

Being mindful in everyday life

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mindfulness, you hear that word a lot lately.

News

Construction projects continue near Bismarck Public Schools as students return

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The start of the school year also means a return of morning traffic in town.

Latest News

VOD Recording

On This Date: August 31

Updated: 1 hour ago
North Dakota Today

VOD Recording

Fall Pumpkin Decor

Updated: 1 hours ago
North Dakota Today

VOD Recording

Being mindful in everyday life

Updated: 1 hours ago
North Dakota Today

News

Woman arrested in connection to Bismarck stabbing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
According to Bismarck Police, a 30-year-old woman was arrested in connection to a stabbing Friday night.

News

Dickinson man accused of raping 21-year-old in Mandan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Dickinson man is being held on a $10,000 bond, after police say he raped a woman in Mandan on Aug. 16.

News

Monday: 114 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Latest COVID-19 test results.